To the Editor:

Thank you all from the Rock Falls American Legion and Auxiliary for another successful Poppy Day. Thanks to you, the public, for your support of one of the oldest programs of the American Legion. The Legion would like to thank all the businesses that allowed us to use facilities for our poppy distribution. We are sure those veterans with disabilities those that are hospitalized extend their thanks and gratitude for remembering them at this time and this way.

Roger Jacobs

Sterling