Letter: Help provide feminine products to girls in poverty

It’s hard to ignore the poverty we encounter on a day-to-day basis. Such as when girls miss school because they cannot afford sanitary products.

In my senior year of high school, my friend and I started a club that raised over $1,000 for pads and tampons for the underserved women of our community.

This project opened my eyes to the things I have taken for granted.

I have always had access to sanitary products. However, not all women do, especially globally. In fact, UNICEF estimates that roughly 1 in 10 girls in Africa miss school because of it.

Unfortunately, the U.S. contributes significantly less aid per-capita than many other developed countries, which includes aid that goes to help girls internationally.

I am now a junior in college. I started interning at The Borgen Project, an innovative, national campaign that is working to make poverty a focus of U.S. foreign policy. The Borgen Project believes that we have the power to make a difference and right preventable wrongs. We’re the first country in history that has the ability and political power to help girls across the world have access to adequate resources. So let’s take action.

Sarah Kuhns

Sterling