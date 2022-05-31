Letter: Use the vote to stop the gun violence

Remember right after 9/11, how everyone said: We cannot let this change our lives? Sure you do.

Well if something isn’t done, and done soon, about the gun violence in this country, it is going to change our lives!

It won’t be safe to leave your home. I mean, it has happened in churches and schools, at concerts, malls, and gas stations. All places we frequent.

If you care, really care, and not just give it mouth service, then be careful who you vote for.

Do some soul searching before darkening the circle on you ballot.

If you’re passionate about abortion, be just as passionate about the lives of young innocent school children.

Put yourself in the place of those parents whose child will never come home again. Then mark that circle.

Rick Lucas

Dixon