McCombie: Republicans will lead in Springfield

The political landscape in Illinois and across the country is shifting.

A new administration was resoundingly supported, sending a clear message: Americans want leadership that works for them – not political insiders or party elites. This is a real opportunity for Republicans to lead, not just as the opposition, but as the party that listens, governs and delivers results.

Illinois has suffered under one-party rule for decades, leading to rising crime, reckless spending and a government more focused on its own power than the needs of working families. But change is coming. Republicans must show we are the party of the people – not just in words, but in action.

That means fighting for policies that directly improve lives: economic growth that supports small businesses and working families, safer communities where law enforcement is valued and an education system that prioritizes students and parents. It also means rejecting political purity tests and internal division. Our strength lies in representing all corners of our state with a commitment to effective governance.

The overwhelming support for new leadership proves Americans are ready for a different approach. They want leaders who work for them, not for partisan victories. Republicans in Illinois and beyond must seize this moment by focusing on practical, conservative solutions that put people first.

This is more than an opportunity, it’s a responsibility. If we get it right, we won’t just be an alternative to failed leadership. We’ll be the party that proves the government can work for the people again.

• State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, represents District 89 in the Illinois House of Representatives.