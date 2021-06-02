August 27, 2024
Sauk Valley police reports for Wednesday, June 2, 2021

By Sauk Valley Media staff report
Sterling Police

Danielle M. Serenil, 29, of Sterling; 3:11 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of East Lincolnway; retail theft less than $300.

Todd M. Lazio, 49; 8:44 p.m. Monday at Sixth Avenue and East 27th Street; defective taillight, no driver’s license on person, no insurance, obstructing a peace officer.

Zachary J. Anderson, 29, of Sterling; 7:47 a.m. Tuesday at East 2nd street and Third Avenue; expired registration.

Dixon Police

Shaye C. Blanton, 33, of Rock Falls; 12 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Second Street; possession of methamphetamine, retail theft subsequent offense, retail theft, and invalid license; taken to Lee County jail.

Polo Police

Kenneth E. Pearson Jr., 62, of Polo; 12:20 p.m. May 25; failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident; issued I-bond.

Lee County Sheriff

Zina Marie Cicero, 34, of Dixon; 8:28 p.m. Monday; suspended license; issued $2,500 I-bond.

