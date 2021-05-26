November 14, 2023
Police reports for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

By Sauk Valley Media staff report
Sterling Police

Mindy S. Vanhooser, 39, of Rock Falls; 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of East Lincolnway; no insurance.

Kathryn A. Schauff, 26, of Sterling; 7:55 p.m. Tuesday at East Lynn Blvd. and East Lincolnway; failure to reduce speed.

Marv L. Siperly, 46, of Sterling; 9:45 p.m. Tuesday at West Third and Locust streets; disobeying a traffic control device.

Dixon Police

Josh E. Debruhl, 40, of Ohio; 6:16 p.m. Tuesday; possession of a controlled substance; taken to Lee County jail.

Rebekah J. Burwell, 34, of Ohio; 6:68 p.m. Tuesday; possession of a controlled substance, suspended license.

David Linboom, 24, of Dixon; 1:10 a.m. today in the 100 block Monroe Avenue; suspended registration, suspended license, no insurance.

Lee County Sheriff

Christopher J. Brockman, 23, of Sterling; 9:55 p.m. Tuesday; failure to appear, speeding, 26-34 mph over the limit, transport/carry alcohol/driver, suspended license; taken to Lee County jail on $5,000 bond

