Source: Ogle County deputies shot in gunfight at Lost Nation home

Several law enforcement agencies, ambulances and medical helicopters have responded to the 400 block of Wild Rice Lane in Lost Nation in Ogle County. (Earleen Hinton)

LOST NATION – Shaw Local News Network has confirmed that several Ogle County deputies were shot at a Lost Nation home, according to a source close to the investigation.

Multiple medical helicopters and law enforcement agencies responded early Wednesday afternoon to the Lost Nation home in the 400 block of Wild Rice Lane.

Lee County Board Chairman Bob Olson said three deputies were shot; all are in the hospital and expected to recover. Olson said a suspect had barricaded themselves in the house, a gunfight took place and that the suspect was shot and in the hospital.

Response has included personnel from Dixon city and rural fire departments, Oregon, Mt. Morris and Polo, as well as a crime scene investigator, according to a reporter on the scene. Lost Nation is an unincorporated area northeast of Dixon in Ogle County.

A news conference is set for 3:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.