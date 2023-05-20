Northern Illinois Cancer Treatment Center embarks on fundraising campaign for latest treatment technology

DIXON – The Northern Illinois Cancer Treatment Center is embarking on a multiyear fundraising campaign, which launched Monday with an open house at its location on Route 2.

The goal of the campaign, which is titled “Renewing Hope for Tomorrow,” is to raise $3 million by 2025 so the center can acquire the latest in treatment technology.

The center is dedicated to bringing advanced cancer treatment to the Sauk Valley. It opened in 1989 as a joint not-for-profit effort between CGH Medical Center and KSB Hospital.

Seleh Hatoum, a radiation oncologist, serves as the center’s physician.

Donations from the campaign will go toward upgrading the center’s radiotherapy system, making an advanced treatment protocol available.

This new system would cut treatment time in half; the average visit would be 10 minutes instead of 20. It safely delivers higher doses of radiation to specific areas. It also gives the radiation oncologist greater flexibility in designing individual treatments.

Lastly, it broadens the types of cancers that can be treated in the Sauk Valley, meaning people with complex cancers don’t need to travel to other centers that may be hours away.

To donate, visit nicancer.com/renewinghope.

(Left to right); Sterling mayor Diana Merdian, CGH vice president of physician services Shane Brown, NICTC radiation oncology nurse Sarah Hadley, and NICTC radiation therapist Caitlin Seeley tour the cancer treatment center (Photo provided by CGH Medical Center )