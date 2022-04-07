A life of service: Retired nurse recognized for Cadet Nurse Corps training

From the left, Bob VanZuiden of Morrison, Don Hall of Fulton, and Tom VanZuiden of Fulton are pictured with former Fulton resident Mary Voss at Bickford of Clinton on Friday, April 1. Voss, a retired nurse, was presented with a certificate from the State of Illinois 102nd General Assembly - House of Representatives recognizing her service as a nursing cadet in the United States Cadet Nurse Corps in the 1940s.