Walk-ins will be taken at the Whiteside County Health Department’s Pfizer vaccine clinic, being held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the McCormick Event Center, 305 E. Third St. in Rock Falls. It’s open to anyone 16 or older

ROCK FALLS – Walk-ins will be taken at the Whiteside County Health Department’s Pfizer vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the McCormick Event Center, 305 E. Third St.

It’s open to anyone 16 or older, and second doses will be automatically scheduled for the same time on May 22.

Those younger than 18 will need to have a parent present or have had their parent sign their consent form ahead of time.