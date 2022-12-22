City pursuing grant to replace watermain in southwest Dixon

DIXON – The city is applying for a state grant to tackle $1 million in watermain improvements on the southwest side.

The funds would come from a community development block grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Dixon would qualify because most of the residents who would benefit from the project are low- to middle-income families, said Matt Hansen, vice president of Willett, Hofmann and Associates.

Hansen presented project details to the Dixon City Council Monday during a public hearing for the grant.

The watermain replacements would take place on Factory Street from Dodge Street to Sheridan Avenue, Dodge Street from Factory Street to Grace Avenue, West Ninth Street from Cummins Street to Sheridan Avenue, Cummins Street from West Ninth Street to Sheridan Avenue, Grace Avenue from Factory Street to Cummins Avenue, and Sheridan Avenue from Factory to Hunt streets.

The city had 14 water main breaks in that area, including two in the last month or so, Hansen said.

The scope of the project looks at replacing 3,970 feet of watermain and 1,500 feet of water service lines as well as installing seven hydrants and 31 mainline valves. The cost would be about $1.06 million and be fully covered by the grant.

Mayor Li Arellano Jr. said they’ve been trying to make more upgrades in the last few years on the southwest side, which was historically underserved. It will be a benefit to public infrastructure as well as relief for those residents, he said.