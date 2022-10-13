Dixon library adds virtual event programming by joining consortium

DIXON – The Dixon Public Library has joined a consortium of nearly 200 libraries that will mean expanded virtual programming for community members.

The Library Board approved an intergovernmental agreement Monday with the Northbrook Public Library and Reaching Across Illinois Library System, or RAILS.

In 2021, a group of Illinois libraries launched a new state cooperative called Illinois Libraries Present to provide high-quality online events at equitable prices for participating member libraries of all sizes and budgets.

There were 192 public libraries participating in the pilot program, including Sterling Public Library. The program made available interviews and programs with celebrities, including humorist Jenny Lawson, musician Jeff Tweedy and actor/writer Nick Offerman.

The group’s first full season will feature 12 programs through June 2023.

“It allows us to work together and provide quality programming we’d never be able to do on our own,” library Director Antony Deter said. “It’s what libraries are all about with sharing resources.”

Libraries are charged an annual fee based on the size of their budgets, which will be $150 for the Dixon library.

Upcoming programs include “A Conversation with Caitlin Doughty” at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 and “A Conversation with Shauna Sever” at 7 p.m. Dec. 13.

Go to www.illinoislibrariespresent.com for more information.