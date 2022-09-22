Dixon Mayor: Large expenses require as much transparency as possible

DIXON – The mayor is saying he would like to see more openness with the council’s greater expenses following transparency concerns from community members.
Mayor Li Arellano Jr. hosted an online city update and Q&A session Tuesday on the city’s Facebook page focusing on economic development, infrastructure work and the city budget.
Arellano received a question on what the city can do to be more transparent. He said the person was concerned too many bigger expenditures are being decided behind closed doors, referencing the proposed $400,000 donation the city would give Kreider Services to take over the Timber Creek Golf Course and keep it from closure.
Last week, Councilwoman Mary Oros joined Kreider officials and supporters in approaching the Lee County finance committee about the project. Oros said the city plans to commit $400,000 for the project after “many hours of deliberation,” but they hadn’t had any open conversations on the council level, and there wasn’t an official vote yet to make the donation.
The council would have to vote publicly at a council meeting to spend the funds but can meet behind closed doors if there aren’t more than two council members in a meeting.
Though the donation doesn’t apply, there are also certain topics the council is permitted to speak about in closed executive session, primarily to do with buying property, litigation or personnel matters. No official action can be taken in executive session.
Arellano said there should be a public discussion on the donation dollar amount as well as a project presentation at a Dixon City Council meeting.
“As a government, you’ve got to walk a line between protecting discussions that are happening with private individuals or private businesses or enterprises with the public’s right to know where and how their money is getting spent,” he said. “It does need to be as transparent as possible once you get to the point where you’re seriously considering using taxpayer funds.”
He said one reason the council hadn’t brought up the donation publicly is because they were waiting on the Lee County Board to make a decision on a $250,000 request from Kreider.
Kreider, which serves more than 600 people with developmental disabilities each year, is looking to become the new owner of Timber Creek after purchasing it for $1, basically making it a donation, and employing 40 to 50 people with disabilities with part-time and full-time jobs.
Kreider would need around $1 million to replace the failing irrigation system and pump house, as well as dredge the pond.
Kreider has raised about $200,000 in private donations and received a $300,000 grant from the state. The agency is seeking $400,000 from the city and $250,000 from the Lee County Board, a request the board voted down in August in a 10-11 vote.
The county funding will be up for reconsideration at 6 p.m. Thursday during the board meeting at the old Lee County Courthouse.
There was also a question in the mayoral update about having a process where the public can weigh in on murals and other improvements being done by an arts and culture group, for which the council earmarked $100,000.
The council debated last year whether there should be a formal arts and culture commission created and appointed by the city or if it should be an informal group not bound by the Open Meetings Act.
It became a private group through the Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street with the requirement that all expense requests go before the full council for approval. About $19,200 was approved a couple weeks ago following debate.
One of the group’s goals is to create 10 arts and culture hubs in the next two years around town, such as at parks and other places. They would feature murals, sculptures and other artwork.
Arellano said he would like to see more public input on the arts and culture projects.
Governments have a responsibility to be transparent to the public, but it also falls on residents to be engaged in the local government process, Arellano said.
The council rarely receives public comment during meetings.
Community members have a more powerful say in city decisions on the front end of the process, and he encouraged people to take part in the city’s annual budget process. Special budget meetings usually begin around February, and the budget is approved in April.