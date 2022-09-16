To tackle teacher shortage, Sauk Valley Community College signs deal with Western Illinois University

DIXON – Sauk Valley Community College signed an education program agreement with Western Illinois University to help try to offset the widespread teacher shortage.

The agreement allows students receiving an associate degree of arts after two years at SVCC to then earn a bachelor of science degree in elementary education locally through two years of instruction provided by Western Illinois University professors.

“This agreement will aid in this mission by providing access to a bachelor’s degree without relocating out of the Sauk Valley area, thus growing a pool of qualified candidates to fill local teaching positions,” according to a college news release.

After completing their degree at SVCC, students opting into this program will partake in baccalaureate coursework led by WIU instructors in a combination of delivery formats including online, hybrid, or face-to-face on SVCC’s campus.

Students will receive their bachelor’s degree from WIU while remaining on SVCC’s campus. The courses will be offered to SVCC students and alumni at the current WIU tuition rate per credit hour.

“SVCC takes pride in providing our students with great professional opportunities,” Sauk President Dave Hellmich said. “This agreement with WIU is one more opportunity for our elementary education students to get a four-year degree and become needed educators in the Sauk Valley.”

Sauk Valley Community College President Dave Hellmich signs an agreement with Western Illinois University President Guiyou Huang to help address the teacher shortage. (Provided by Sauk Valley Community College)

With the ongoing teacher shortage, SVCC aims to provide workforce-ready instructors for the local education system.

Sauk recently implemented new strategic goals including economic development and workforce readiness to aid in the success and longevity of our community, according to the release.