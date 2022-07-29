Consultants sought for Dixon’s $12 million Project Rock pedestrian bridge across river

DIXON – The city is accepting requests for proposals for Project Rock that includes building a pedestrian bridge across the Rock River and extending trails.
In November, the city won a $12 million U.S. Department of Transportation’s the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE program grant, for Project Rock, the last phase in the city’s riverfront master plan created three decades ago.
The project includes constructing a pedestrian bridge on the old Illinois Central Railroad piers, adding 2.8 miles of multiuse path, doing new sidewalks and crossings, and resurfacing Page Drive, which is maintained by the Park District.
There will be new trails and pathways in the wooded area of Page Park commonly used for the Reagan Run, as well as a new pedestrian pathway to the baseball fields and tennis courts. Improvements will be made to Page Drive, the baseball field, parking and the boat docks.
The city is seeking consultants for Phase I and Phase II engineering design and construction-related engineering services for the project. Three consultants will be chosen for interviews and presentations in August.
Those interested must request a packet of project information available at City Hall, and proposals are due Aug. 10.
The total project is estimated to cost around $12.8 million, and the city would contribute about $881,000.
According to grant deadlines, design approval must be completed no later than Nov. 30, 2023, with putting the project to bid by Aug. 2, 2024.
The grant will cover the fourth and final phase of riverfront development. The third phase is to extend the bike path 1.6 miles – stretching east on River Road toward Raynor Garage Doors and west along the river with a ramp to the viaducts running to Seventh Street.
In 2016, the city received a $2 million Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant for that work and then received $1.4 million more from the state for the project about a year ago.