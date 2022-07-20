Dixon City Council appoints new library trustee in split vote following controversy

DIXON – The Dixon City Council is taking a closer look at appointing members to the Dixon Library Board given the recent controversy over sexual depictions in LGBTQ comic books.
A community debate began last month following concerns about the young adult LGBTQ comic book “Gender Queer: A Memoir” being on display for Pride Month. The book contains sexual imagery including oral sex.
Around a dozen families submitted a letter to library Director Antony Deter and city officials calling for the removal of the library’s Pride Month display using a form letter from the conservative CatholicVote “Hide the Pride” movement, in which people check out all the LGBTQ content they can from a library to remove the books from public display.
That prompted LGBTQ advocates, library supporters and others to voice concerns about censorship, discrimination and politicized attacks against libraries across the nation calling for book bans. The issue drew more than 100 community members to the last Library Board meeting on July 11.
There weren’t any community members bringing up their concerns Monday during the City Council meeting, but council members spoke about it prior to approving Piper Grazulis to fill an open seat on the Library Board by a vote of 3-1-1.
Councilwoman Mary Oros voted against, and while Dennis Considine originally voted against it, changed his vote to abstain. In favor were Chris Bishop, Mike Venier and Mayor Li Arellano Jr.
Oros said she was worried she didn’t have enough information and hoped to delay the vote, which had been tabled for two weeks.
It’s important to maintain a nonpartisan board and do “what’s in the best interest for the library and our community, not what’s the best interest of a political party or a political agenda,” she said. “I think it’s our responsibility that we’re addressing that issue, as uncomfortable as that can be.”
Arellano, who attended the meeting via teleconference while out of state on military duty, said he was impressed with Grazulis’ problem-solving approach.
He added he doesn’t ask for an appointee’s political or religious affiliations. It’s up to the mayor to make appointments that are then voted on by the council.
Arellano usually has an application and interview process for appointees.
Oros said she wanted to have more conversations and find out Grazulis’ thoughts on policy change and other issues.
“I don’t feel like, as politicized as this is, I can make a determination without having these conversations,” she said.
Grazulis, who was on the Sauk Valley Community College Foundation Board for several years, said she would be happy to meet with council members and answer their questions.
She will replace Barb Coss with a term running through June 30, 2025.