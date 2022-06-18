GSG Wind farm looking to repower turbines across Lee, La Salle counties

DIXON - The GSG Wind farm is getting closer to upgrading its fleet of turbines across Lee and La Salle counties.
GSG Wind, developed by Leeward Renewable Energy, became operational in 2007 with 40 turbines in a footprint of more than 3,000 acres in Lee and La Salle counties near West Brooklyn. It’s an 80-megawatt project.
Lee County has 19 turbines in Brookyn, Lee Center and Sublette townships. The company petitioned the county for a special use permit earlier this year to decommission all turbines and replace them with up to 16 bigger, more efficient models.
The Lee County Zoning Board of Appeals heard testimony, evidence and public comment during the last two months and began compiling findings of fact during its meeting Thursday.
Based on testimony, the goal of the $140 million project is to produce more energy, reduce operational costs, and create less noise at lower wind speeds.
If approved, the company would start taking down existing turbines in March and begin construction on the new ones in May with the goal of completing the project by the end of 2023, said John Wycherley, vice president for wind energy development at Leeward.
It would create an estimated 140 temporary jobs during the construction process and generate $11 million for the county across 25 years, he said.
The wind farm would have a lifespan of about 30 years.
The project includes an agricultural impact mitigation agreement with the Illinois Department of Agriculture and a complaint resolution hotline that will be active during construction.
The Zoning Board drafted 61 findings based on evidence and testimony, including studies on noise and shadow flicker as well as other regulations required for the company.
The board will next meet on June 27 to wrap up findings and vote on a recommendation that will go to the Lee County Board.
Leeward operates four wind farms in Illinois, two of which are in Lee County. The company decommissioned and repowered the Mendota Hills Wind Farm a few years ago in Lee County.
There’s also the Crescent Ridge Wind Farm and Lone Tree Wind Farm in Bureau County.