Dixon council approves $1 million in street resurfacing work

DIXON —The city is preparing for more than $1 million in road resurfacing work this summer.

The Dixon City Council approved a construction bid Monday of about $1.05 million to Martin & Co. Excavating for the work.

The city budgeted $1.2 million for this year’s batch of road work, and of the total, $675,000 will come from the city’s half-percent infrastructure tax fund, and $525,000 will be motor fuel tax dollars.

The funding may not stretch as far as prior years because of increased costs for construction materials, Public Works Director Matt Heckman said.

The department saw a big jump in prices: a ton of asphalt that once cost $63 is now $80, Heckman said.

The city plans to finalize its list of streets that will be resurfaced in the next few weeks once contracts are in place, he said.

Last year, the city resurfaced 5.2 miles of streets across 92 blocks with work costing about $3.1 million with the bulk paid for with state funding. The city used $345,000 in Rebuild Illinois funds as well as a $1.7 million fast-track grant from the state.

The city has spent north of $10 million during the last 4 years to catch up on road resurfacing.



