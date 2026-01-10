Newman Central Catholic announces first-semester honor roll  

Newman Central Catholic High School in Sterling has announced its honor and high honor rolls for the first semester of the 2025-2026 school year.

Freshmen

High honors: Brynnley Adams, Aubree Celestino, Caden DeMay, Maddox Devine, Auggie Downs, Harper Ford, Sam Gascoigne, Lynorah Hansen, Autumn Howell, Mackenzie McClain, Joe Morse, Emmalyn Olsen, David Petrovic, Austin Pfeiffer, Nicholas Sandison, Brie Sarno, Finley Schmidt, Blaine Sprague, Natalie Storey, June Stouffer, Soren Tobias, Jackson Verhulst, Kate Von Holten, Grace Woodward, Irelynne Wren, Jaime Yindeeroop and Aurora Younger

Honors: Madison Beauchamp, Jackson Brockman, Mason Castaneda Stover, Ryan Dean, Tyler Grennan, Jezelle Reyes, Bostyn Ruch, Claire Skinner, Sophia Vandersnick and Maceo Williams.

Sophomores

High honors: Jessica Ardis, Ruby Burger, Logan Cook, Lucas Cook, Easton Coward, KC Donaire, Grace Drew, Andrew Garland, Veronica Haley, Jameson Hanlon, Grace King, Mindy Lorenzen, Lauren McClain, Sophie Mezo, Landon Near, Layla Nicklaus, Timothy Papoccia, Roman Reynolds, Trevor Simpson, Nathan Skokna, Madison Storey, Peyton Verdick, Paizlee Williams and Tyson Williams.

Honors: John Blackert, Lauren Dale, Aubrey Devine, Emily Dorathy, Owen Frank, Gisselle Martin, Tim Plote, Aubrianna Prather, Anthony Selmi and Gianna Vance.

Juniors

High honors: Elaina Allen, Kaylee Benyo, Ella Billiet, June Drinkall, Ella Ford, Jack Graham, Amaya Gomez, Ayden Gutierrez, Parker Hanrahan, Lauryn Hiatt, Brooks Knudson, Ember Lopez, Ashton Miner, Matthew Murray, Liam Nicklaus, Anna Propheter, Joel Rhodes, John Rowzee, Renner Rosengren, Max Sagel, Jeffrey Thormeyer, Brooklyn Smith, Claire Von Holten, Daniel Welty and Layla Young.

Honors: Matt Blackert, Rebecca Boesen, Alex Briseno, Jason Curtin, Riley Mason, Mason Mulderink, Eveyiah Sandrock, Kennedi Shippert, Ian Skokna and Parker Strommen.

Seniors

High honors: Julius Arteaga, Hannah Britt, Emmy Burger, Evan Bushman, Bella Clark, Matthew Clemen, Brenleigh Cook, Haleigh Dale, River Fiorini, Lauryn Francque, Reese Grummert, Reagan Hammes, Zhyler Hansen, George Jungerman, Olivia Mulderink, Lucy Oetting, Jacob Payne, Leandro Reynolds, Alexandra Setchell, Samantha Smith, Grace Tobias, Elizabeth Vance, Brooklyn Warren, Ryan Welty and Garet Wolfe.

Honors: Landon Blanton, Drake Cole, Asher Ernst, Leo Francis, Ben Geske, Garret Matznick, Isabel Rodriguez and Anderson Verhulst.