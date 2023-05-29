May 29, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Dixon High School graduates ready to embrace life

By Troy E. Taylor
Caps part of the graduation attire are flung into the air on Sunday, May 28, 2023 as the Dixon High School Class of 2023 ceremony concludes.

Caps part of the graduation attire are flung into the air on Sunday, May 28, 2023 as the Dixon High School Class of 2023 ceremony concludes. (Troy Taylor)

DIXON — First-year Principal Jared Shaner cited wisdom contained in Robert Fulghum’s 1986 book “All I Really Need to Know I learned in Kindergarten” in his final address to Dixon High School seniors, who received their diplomas during a commencement ceremony held Sunday at AC Bowers Field.

Play nice with others, he said in summary.

The home stands of the stadium were near to capacity, as leading members of the senior class gave orations and students accepted diplomas on a clear, breezy day that was seasonably warm.

Image 1 of 14
A member of the Dixon High School Class of 2023 blows a kiss to the crowd after Principal Jared Shaner presents the graduates on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

A member of the Dixon High School Class of 2023 blows a kiss to the crowd after Principal Jared Shaner presents the graduates on Sunday, May 28, 2023. (Troy Taylor)

Students who addressed their fellow grads were valedictorian Leah Kuehl, salutatorian Veronica Wade and senior class president Hannah Steinmeyer. All spoke about the need to embrace life and opportunity.

Students entering the military and those who were members of the superior honor roll were also recognized.

The school’s Concert Choir sang “Home” while the band provided the processional and recessional music.

Brandon Roger, vice president of the board of education, also addressed the grads. Members of the board presented the diplomas.

DixonEducation
Troy Taylor

Troy E. Taylor

Was named editor for Saukvalley.com and the Gazette and Telegraph in 2021. An Illinois native, he has been a reporter or editor in daily newspapers since 1989.