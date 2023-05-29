Dixon High School graduates ready to embrace life

DIXON — First-year Principal Jared Shaner cited wisdom contained in Robert Fulghum’s 1986 book “All I Really Need to Know I learned in Kindergarten” in his final address to Dixon High School seniors, who received their diplomas during a commencement ceremony held Sunday at AC Bowers Field.

Play nice with others, he said in summary.

The home stands of the stadium were near to capacity, as leading members of the senior class gave orations and students accepted diplomas on a clear, breezy day that was seasonably warm.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 A member of the Dixon High School Class of 2023 blows a kiss to the crowd after Principal Jared Shaner presents the graduates on Sunday, May 28, 2023. (Troy Taylor)

Students who addressed their fellow grads were valedictorian Leah Kuehl, salutatorian Veronica Wade and senior class president Hannah Steinmeyer. All spoke about the need to embrace life and opportunity.

Students entering the military and those who were members of the superior honor roll were also recognized.

The school’s Concert Choir sang “Home” while the band provided the processional and recessional music.

Brandon Roger, vice president of the board of education, also addressed the grads. Members of the board presented the diplomas.