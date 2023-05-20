Rock Falls High School board OKs three personnel changes

ROCK FALLS – The Rock Falls High School board met in regular session Wednesday.

In addition to approving the second reading on revisions to the 2023-24 student handbook, the board approved the employment of Danielle Campton as a finance administrative assistant and David Chavira as summer strength and conditioning coach, as well as the resignation of English teacher Angela Duggins.

As informational items, the board reported that the senior awards ceremony will be at 1 p.m. Sunday and graduation will be at 1 p.m. May 28.

The next meeting of the board will be Wednesday, June 21.