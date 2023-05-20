May 20, 2023
Rock Falls High School board OKs three personnel changes

By Troy E. Taylor
A digital sign is one of the improvements to the Rock Falls High School campus. It sits facing the intersection of West Second Street and 12th Avenue.

Rock Falls High School, from 2022 file photo. (Troy Taylor)

ROCK FALLS – The Rock Falls High School board met in regular session Wednesday.

In addition to approving the second reading on revisions to the 2023-24 student handbook, the board approved the employment of Danielle Campton as a finance administrative assistant and David Chavira as summer strength and conditioning coach, as well as the resignation of English teacher Angela Duggins.

As informational items, the board reported that the senior awards ceremony will be at 1 p.m. Sunday and graduation will be at 1 p.m. May 28.

The next meeting of the board will be Wednesday, June 21.

