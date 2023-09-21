Whiteside County offering small businesses, shoppers a free new online marketplace

MORRISON – A free new online venue for Whiteisde County businesses to showcase and sell their products, “from artisanal crafts to locally sourced goods,” is being made available by the county.

Shop Where I Live Whiteside County Marketplace “provides a seamless and convenient way for small businesses within the county to expand their digital presence and reach a wider customer base, while fostering a stronger sense of community collaboration,” Economic Development Director Gary Camarano said in a news release announcing the new platform.

Businesses based in the county will be listed free of charge, with no commission or monthly fees required. A live team is available to provide support.

Products made, sourced or transformed by retail brick and mortar or other small businesses, and the services of bars, restaurants, or entertainment venues, will be offered.

Shoppers can search by type of product – the categories which for now are art, baby and kids, food and beverage, home and garden, personalized gifts and gift cards – and have them delivered or shipped to their doorsteps.

They also can search by store name and location, should they prefer to pick up an item or shop in person.

There also is a customer support option, should problems arise.

There are a few businesses already signed up, and with the holidays fast approaching, it is expected that many more businesses soon will be on board.

“This initiative aligns with the county’s commitment to nurturing local businesses and bolstering economic growth from within,” the release said.

“By harnessing the power of technology, this platform empowers local entrepreneurs to establish and maintain an online storefront, making it easier than ever for customers to shop local and support the businesses that make Whiteside County unique.”

The site also is being promoted by a partnership of county chambers of commerce, cities, main streets, and small business development centers, called Local Champions.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our community, and it’s crucial that we provide them with the tools they need to thrive in today’s digital age,” Camarano said in the release.

“Shop Where I Live Whiteside County Marketplace is more than just an online platform – it’s a testament to our commitment to fostering a resilient local economy and a close-knit community.”

Go to whitesidecounty.shopwhereilive.com to shop, to register a business or for more information. Camarano can be reached at econdev@whiteside.org or 815-772-5182.