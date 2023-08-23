Sterling considering economic development tool to spur Northland Mall improvements

Chris Williams of Highlands Development is turning the former Kmart site into a mixed-use retail and business center that will feature Marshalls, Old Navy and Five Below. Not only is Williams remodeling the old department store and two existing outbuildings, but an outlying building on the west side of the parking lot is getting an addition, and new buildings are being added, one on the east side, and two on the north side, closest to Lincolnway. (Highlands Development)