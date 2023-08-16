Dixon school district announces traffic alerts for this week

DIXON – Due to construction surrounding Reagan Middle School, the Dixon School District is urging the following routes of entry over the next few days for those dropping off students to Reagan Middle School and Madison Elementary School.

Wednesday, Aug. 16 - Use Division Street from Galena, Fargo or Eastern Avenue to Division to access Reagan/Madison.

Thursday, Aug. 17 - Fargo will be closed, use Division Street from Galena or Eastern Avenue to Division to access Reagan/Madison.

Friday, Aug. 18 - West Division will be closed from Galena, use Fargo or Eastern Avenue to Division to access Reagan/Madison.

“Please allow extra time for travel over the next few days. The crews are working hard to finish our Safe School Route. Thank you for your patience!,” Principal Matt Magnafici posted on the district’s website and social media.