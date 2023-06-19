Huffman’s Carwash is June ‘Local Business Highlight’

DIXON - Huffman’s Car Wash in Dixon has been chosed as the June 2023 local business highlight by State Representative Bradley Fritts (R-Dixon).

Fritts spent time touring the business and presented the owners with a certificate of appreciation for their contributions to the community.

“This month, I chose to honor Huffman’s Car Wash because they are a true pillar of our community,” said Fritts. “From their contributions to the Dixon High School Athletic Boosters and Marching Band to the countless raffle baskets they offer up for local organizations and charities, Huffman’s truly exemplifies what it means to be a local business.”

Huffman’s was originally founded in 1940 as a gas station by Harold Huffman. The business evolved into a car wash in 1968 and is now owned by Brad Huffman and Joe Rodriguez. This 3rd generation owned family business is well known for being included in various historical photos and records around Dixon, as well as their witty signs and sayings in front of the establishment.

To nominate a local business in District 74 for a future highlight, visit repfritts.com and select Local Business Highlight Submission Form under Resources. — State Representative Bradley Fritts

“It’s such a welcome sight to see this thriving family business that truly gives back to the community. I also appreciate that they often hire local high school students and keep them employed through their continued education at Sauk Valley Community College. Huffman’s does so much for our community, highlighting them this month is just one way we can show our appreciation,” Fritts said.

To nominate a local business in District 74 for a future highlight, visit repfritts.com and select Local Business Highlight Submission Form under Resources.