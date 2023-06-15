June 15, 2023
Air in Dixon, Oregon rated unhealthy as wildfire smoke drifts into the Sauk Valley

By Kathleen A. Schultz
The sun rises over a hazy New York City skyline as seen from Jersey City, N.J., Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a dystopian haze, turning the air acrid, the sky yellowish gray and prompting warnings for vulnerable populations to stay inside. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Hazy conditions from wildfires in eastern Canada that have affected the air quality in New York City, as pictured here on June 7, are beginning to be mirrored in the Sauk Valley, where smoke from wildfires in Ontario drifted in on Thursday. (Seth Wenig/AP)

With winds blowing in from the north, smoke from the ongoing Canadian wildfires is blanketing the Sauk Valley and the rest of Illinois, the National Weather Service in Chicago said Thursday.

According to the Weather Service and Air Now, smoke from fires now burning in Ontario, the province due north of Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois, is forecast to cause a mix of air quality conditions, from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups, and through Saturday at least.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Air Quality Index showed the pollutants in Oregon and Dixon were at unhealthy levels, meaning they could cause problems not only for people with respiratory conditions, heart or lung disease, as well as children, teens, and seniors, but also for some members of the general public.

Those sensitive to air quality issues, or who are feeling the effects of the smoke, are advised to stay indoors, to participate in less strenuous activities or shorten the amount of time they are active outdoors.

The air quality in Sterling and Rock Falls was rated better, with only those unusually sensitive to pollutants at risk.

Go to AirNow.gov to get condition updates.

