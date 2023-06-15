Air in Dixon, Oregon rated unhealthy as wildfire smoke drifts into the Sauk Valley

With winds blowing in from the north, smoke from the ongoing Canadian wildfires is blanketing the Sauk Valley and the rest of Illinois, the National Weather Service in Chicago said Thursday.

According to the Weather Service and Air Now, smoke from fires now burning in Ontario, the province due north of Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois, is forecast to cause a mix of air quality conditions, from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups, and through Saturday at least.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Air Quality Index showed the pollutants in Oregon and Dixon were at unhealthy levels, meaning they could cause problems not only for people with respiratory conditions, heart or lung disease, as well as children, teens, and seniors, but also for some members of the general public.

Those sensitive to air quality issues, or who are feeling the effects of the smoke, are advised to stay indoors, to participate in less strenuous activities or shorten the amount of time they are active outdoors.

The air quality in Sterling and Rock Falls was rated better, with only those unusually sensitive to pollutants at risk.

Go to AirNow.gov to get condition updates.