Grand Illinois Bike Tour coming next week

About 160 bicyclists with the Grand Illinois Bike Tour will travel through northwest Illinois, including Rock Falls and Sterling, on Wednesday, June 14, and Thursday, June 15.

The GIBT tour starts and ends at Kewanee High School, with overnight stays in Moline, Savanna and Rock Falls. GIBT riders will be staying two nights in Rock Falls.

This year, riders will pedal between 210 and 375 miles during their six-day tour. This year’s tour brings riders from 19 states and Canada.

The Grand Illinois Bike Tour is sponsored by Ride Illinois, a nonprofit bicycle advocacy organization in the state.

Ride Illinois uses GIBT as a fundraising and awareness-raising event as it passes through communities across the state. Ride Illinois uses this event as well as other activities to “make Illinois better through biking”.

Information can be found at RideIllinois.org.