Ganymedes fare well, hit even better at John Deere Historic Site

Grand Detour, Illinois — GRAND DETOUR – It was hot. It was sunny. Mix in the back lawn of the John Deere Historic Site in Grand Detour and a couple of bags of Cracker Jack and voila: You have the perfect setting for an Oregon Ganymedes’ “base ball” game.

The Ganymedes, a vintage base ball club based in Oregon, hosted the DuPage Plowboys at the Deere home and museum with the first pitch – an underhand toss to home plate – thrown promptly at 1 p.m.

Vintage rules base ball (spelled as two words in the 1800s) is played with authentic wool uniforms, no gloves, underhand pitching and gentlemanly conduct. Other rule differences include outs for balls caught on one bounce, no called balls or strikes – unless the batter swings three times and misses – and a requirement that players call themselves out on close plays. Base paths are still 90-feet, there are three outs per inning, and games are 9-innings long.

Comprised of volunteer players, the Ganymedes have been playing vintage base ball with 1858 rules for 19 years.

The Ganymedes hit the ball well – over fences, between trees – to a 13-0 win over the boys in the 9-inning game.

“Over 200 people braved the heat to watch our base ball exhibition – sitting in the shade under several big oak trees located on the historic site,” said Mark Herman, the team’s coach and manager. “The challenging John Deere field had a very short left field, so we played with a very soft ball to limit the amount of power hitting and made the players show their hitting skills inside the fences and off the trees located in the field of play.”

One of those spectators was Loren Swartley of Sterling – a newbie to the 1858 game of base ball.

“I thought it was great,” the 75-year-old said. “ “I really liked the camaraderie. This is the way I like to see baseball played.”

Elianna Mortimer, 12, of Ashton, watched the game with her family while sitting in the shade under one of the site’s big oak trees.

Loren Swartley of Sterling buys Oregon Ganymede base ball cards from Ganymede "super fan" Mikki Heng of Oregon during the team's game with the DuPage Plowboys on Saturday, June 3, at the John Deere Historic Site in Grand Detour. The game was played with 1858 rules which included no mitts, no called strikes or balls, and cloth bases. A crowd of around 200 people watched the 9-inning game 90-degree temperatures. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

A softball player herself, Elianna watched all the action with a scrutinizing eye, but wasn’t quite sure about the no-glove rule.

“It was pretty good. I play softball for AFC. This looks like it would be fun, but I would not want to hurt my hands,” she said.

Her 5-year-old brother, Maverick, a tee-ball player himself, was all-in and gave a resounding “yup” when asked if he’d give the 1858 rules a try.

Elianna’s mom, Christine, said it was the family’s first time watching a vintage base ball game.

“We came here just for this today,” she said, referring to the John Deere Historic Site. “I enjoyed it very much. The kids all play softball or baseball and we thought it would be a fun experience for all of us. We like to try new things and have new experiences.”

Visitors to the historic site were given a bag upon entry that included a summary of 1858 base ball rules and a bag of Cracker Jack.

The Ganymedes’ home field is “Iron Chest Field,” located on the grassy area just south of Chana School Museum, at Oregon Park East, 201 N. River Road.

Their next game is Sunday, June 11, at 1:30 p.m. at the Naper Settlement in Naperville, Illinois, where they will play the Lemont Quarrymen.

“The game will be at a festival at this historic site ... our first time ever playing there,” Herman said.

In addition to their game at the Naper Settlement in Naperville, the Ganymedes will travel to Estabrook Park and Beer Garden, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation Greenfield Village in Dearborn, Michigan.

Last year, the team traveled to Dyersville, Iowa, and played on the “Field of Dreams,” before competing at the 19th Annual World Tournament of Historic Base Ball, in Dearborn, Michigan.

Ganymedes Base Ball Club 2023 Schedule

• Sunday, June 11, 1:30 p.m. vs. Quarrymen Base Ball Club of Lemont at the Naper Settlement Pine Craig Games, Naperville.

• Saturday, June 24, at 1 p.m. vs. Quarrymen Base Ball Club of Lemont & Prairie Chickens Base Ball Club of Normal, at Mt. Assisi Convent, Lemont.

• Sunday, July 9, 1 p.m. vs. Regulators Base Ball Club of Creston at Chana School Museum Iron Chest Field, Oregon.

• Saturday, July 22 , TBA vs. Milwaukee Grays Base Ball Club of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Fillmore Fungi Base Ball Club of Fountain, Minnesota & La Crescent Apple Jacks Base Ball Club of La Crescent, Minnesota at Estabrook Park and Beer Garden, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

• Saturday & Sunday Aug. 12-13, TBA vs. 11 vintage base ball clubs from five states at The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation Greenfield Village 20th annual World Tournament of Historic Base Ball, Dearborn, Michigan.

• Sunday, Sept. 17, 3 p.m. vs. Regulators Base Ball Club of Creston, at Creston Booster Day, Creston School Field, Creston.

• Saturday, Sept. 23, 2 p.m. vs. McHenry County Independants Base Ball Club of Prairie Grove at Prairie Grove Park, Prairie Grove.

Noah Rogers, 6, of Oregon teases Oregon Ganymede player Mike "T-Bag" Thomas as they watch the Ganymedes' vintage base ball game with the DuPage Plowboys on Saturday, June 3 at the John Deere Historic Site in Grand Detour. Rogers dad is also on the Ganymede team. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Mike "t-Bag" Thomas watches a pitch as he bats for the Oregon Ganymedes Vintage Base Ball team during a game with the DuPage Plowboys on Saturday, June 3 at the John Deere Historic Site in Grand Detour. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)