Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street hires new executive director

DIXON – The Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street has hired a new director.
Amanda Wike, who recently joined the organization as assistant director, will replace executive director Jeremy Englund. Englund became executive director in 2019, and he will shift to a role on the board of directors, according to a news release Thursday.
Wike previously served as executive director of the United Way of Lee County for about two years.
“With her proven leadership abilities and deep understanding of community development, Amanda is poised to lead Discover Dixon to new heights,” the release said. “Her background in nonprofit management, strategic planning, and relationship building will be instrumental in advancing the organization’s mission to promote economic growth and enhance the quality of life in Dixon.”
Wike’s goals are to drive economic development initiatives, foster local entrepreneurship and promote Dixon as a destination for residents and visitors.
“I am deeply committed to leveraging the potential of this incredible community and working collaboratively to create opportunities for growth,” Wike said. “Together with the dedicated team at Discover Dixon, I am confident that we will achieve significant accomplishments for the benefit of Dixon and its residents.”
Englund raised the bar in terms of value for investors, execution of events and community development, according to the release.
“Jeremy’s positive influence on Discover Dixon and the community has been palpable and will continue as he assumes his new role on the Board of Directors,” board Chairman Ryan Miller said. “This marks an exciting chapter for the organization. We look forward to the positive impact Amanda and Jeremy will have on Dixon and the surrounding region in their new roles.”