Sterling High School graduates Class of 2023

STERLING — On a clear and cool Friday evening, Sterling High school conducted graduation ceremonies for its Class of 2023 at Roscoe Eades Stadium.

The school’s brass ensemble under the direction of Brendon O’Donnell played the processional.

Principal Jason Austin then recognized those members of the track and field team who were unable to attend the ceremony because they were representing the school at the Illinois High School Association state meet in Charleston.

Israel Grande, senior class president and Illinois State Scholar, provided the first address, “Our Revolting Story,” quoting from the film “Matilda.” He also led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Makayla Wolfe, senior representative for the Student Council and member of the National Honor Society, also spoke. Her address was “Our SHS Journey.”

The senior members of the high school choir sang the “Star Bangled Banner” and the interlude hymn, “Oceans and Stars” under the direction of Weston Henry and piano accompaniment by Amy Boze.

During the ceremony, Alexandra Miller, dean of students, presented those graduates who achieved a 3.5 grade point average or higher, the contingent of Illinois State Scholars, and Advanced Placement Scholars.

Academic awards were presented by department.

Superintendent Tad Everett presented the class, and members of the board of education made the presentation of diplomas.