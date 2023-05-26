State Rep. Fritts launching summer tour of 74th District

DIXON – State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, will soon be starting a summer tour of the 74th District to meet with community members.

“As an elected official, it is my responsibility to not only make myself available to my constituents but to understand every corner of the district that I represent,” Fritts said in a news release Thursday.

The tour includes traveling office hours as well as coffee and conversation events on alternating weeks from June 7 to Aug. 30.

Fritts also will be traveling to local businesses and municipal offices to better understand their state needs.

“I look forward to meeting with as many of my constituents as possible this summer, all while spending time at local establishments in an effort to better learn the needs and struggles of the district,” he said.

The schedule is as follows:

Traveling Office Hours

June 7

Ashton Village Hall – 810 Main St., 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Franklin Grove Village Hall – 105 E. South St., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June 21

Paw Paw Village Hall – 362 Chicago Rd., 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

July 12

Mendota City Hall – 800 Washington St., 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

July 26

Malta Community Building – 115 S. Third St., 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Creston Library – 107 S. Main St., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Rochelle City Hall – 420 N. Sixth St., 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Aug. 9

Rock Falls City Hall – 603 W. 10th St., 10:30 a.m. to noon

Sterling – Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce – 211 Locust St., 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Aug. 23

Earlville City Hall – 210 W. Railroad St., 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Waterman Village Hall – 215 W. Adams St., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Shabbona Village Hall – 308 E. Comanche Ave., 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Coffee & Conversation Events, all from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

June 14

Polo – Mason Restaurant, 118 W. Mason St.

July 5

Mendota – Ziggie’s, 1212 First Ave.

Aug. 2

Shabbona Cafe – 114 W Comanche Ave.

Aug. 30

Amboy Family Restaurant – 211 E Main St.