Sterling, Rock Falls pair enter Golden Apple Accelerators program

JACKSONVILLE — Two residents of Rock Falls and Sterling were inducted by Golden Apple into its fourth group of Accelerators, which is its teacher residence and licensure program.

Rosalva Andrzejewski of Rock Falls and Kaylee Martin of Sterling are part of the class of 46 aspiring teachers that took part in an induction ceremony on April 29 at Illinois College, the organization announced in a news release.

Martin is a paraprofessional at Sterling High School and will start the first of three semesters of study at Blackburn College in Carlinville. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University in human development and family science and has a master’s degree from Clemson University in athletic leadership.

Launched in 2020, the Accelerators program provides a path for college seniors and non-educators with bachelor’s degrees to become certified as classroom instructors. This ceremony was the first time there was an in-person gathering of past and current members.

“The Golden Apple Accelerators program aims to place and retain teachers in classrooms of-need across Illinois by empowering aspiring teachers to pursue their dream and providing them with a unique pathway to get there,” said Alan Mather, president of Golden Apple.

The Accelerators program is designed to address the state’s shortage of teachers, especially in areas of need.

It cited the annual survey of the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents, which said 79% of responding districts reported having a teaching shortage.

In addition, it showed that in the area of special education, some 30% of teaching and support positions are either unfilled or underfilled by having someone less than qualified for the position.

Golden Apple says it now has Accelerators teaching in 60 school district in 40 counties.

“Our Accelerators program helps those with a passion to teach prepare to be the great teachers our students deserve. I’m thrilled to officially welcome our fourth cohort to the program and look forward to seeing the difference they make in the years to come,” said Alicia Winckler, CEO of Golden Apple.

Golden Apple says that people accepted into the program have their tuition costs covered as they work toward obtaining a teaching license at either Blackburn College, Northern Illinois University, McKendree University or Illinois College.

Accelerators will also complete a one-year residency in a targeted partner school district, receive instruction and mentoring from award-winning educators, and receive job placement support.