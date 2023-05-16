State legislation passes to move Dixon solar farm forward in Meadows Park

DIXON – The community solar farm in Meadows Park will be moving forward following legislation by state Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon.
House Bill 2963 amends the contract the Dixon Park District entered into with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources in 1992. The contract restricts development on land given by the department in Meadows Park, where the district partnered with a company to build a solar farm.
Fritts said the IDNR supports the change, and the solar farm will benefit the district.
Trajectory Energy Partners petitioned the county under Meadow Solar LLC for a special-use permit to develop a five-megawatt community solar farm on 24 acres of land in the Meadows near the dog park now leased for farming. The Lee County Board approved the project in September.
The annual lease with the Park District is for $1,500 an acre with 3% increases each year for 25 years, as well as a payment of $150,000 once the project is completed.
Other recently passed Fritts’ legislation, HB 2582, removes a duplicate test in place for motorcycle license applicants younger than 18. Both tests are identical and incur a fee.
“Both of these bills are local initiatives brought to me by my constituents,” Fritts said in a news release. “I am in Springfield to be a voice for the people of my district and to advocate for legislation that will have a positive impact on their lives. I am proud to say that both of these bills accomplish that, and I am thankful that I was able to make a difference in my own community.”