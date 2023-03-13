State Rep. Fritts sees first bills coming out of committee

DIXON – Freshman state Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, is seeing movement with some of his first bills in office.

Bills introduced by Fritts have passed through committees and are scheduled to be read and debated on the House floor.

House Bill 2963 would amend the contract the Dixon Park District entered with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources in 1992. The contract restricts development on land given by the department in Meadows Park where the district has partnered with a company to build a solar farm.

Fritts said the IDNR is supportive of the change, and the solar farm will be beneficial to the district.

“This bill will help offset the operating expenses of the park district, and help to keep higher property taxes at bay,” he said.

Trajectory Energy Partners petitioned the county under Meadow Solar LLC for a special use permit to develop a five-megawatt community solar farm on 24 acres of land in the Meadows near the dog park that’s currently leased for farming. The Lee County Board approved the project in September.

The annual lease with the Park District is for $1,500 an acre with 3% increases each year for 25 years, as well as a payment of $150,000 once the project is completed

HB 2582 removes a duplicate test in place for motorcycle license applicants younger than 18. Both tests are identical and incur a fee.

“Making teen motorcycle applicants take two identical tests with an added fee is an unfair barrier, particularly for those who may not have the means to cover two tests,” he said. “This bipartisan bill is a win for everyone involved.”

HB 3588 creates the Care for Retired Police Dogs Program, which may provide funding for the medical care of retired K-9s.

“This bill will help out police dogs that dedicate their lives to keep us safe. This bill will see some revisions to address the funding mechanism, but we all agree that police dogs deserve to be cared for once they retire due to the many long-lasting injuries or illnesses from their time on the force,” Fritts said.

HB 2962 calls for a set of standards and requirements for substance abuse recovery homes, which would be adopted by the Illinois Department of Human Services.

“This bill will ensure the safety and welfare of those battling addiction,” he said. “We need to take addiction seriously and this is one measure that will aid in the recovery process.”