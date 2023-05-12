U.S. Rep. Sorensen introduces bill to help lower drug prices

U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen introduced a bill aimed at making it easier for cheaper generic drugs to be approved without being held up by petitions meant to delay the process.

The Stop Games Act cracks down on “sham” citizen petitions, which big pharmaceutical companies file to slow down the Food and Drug Administration approval process for competing generic drugs, Sorensen said in a news release Thursday.

“I’ve heard from constituents across central and northwestern Illinois who pay more for their prescription drugs than their rent. While our neighbors struggle, big pharma blocks competitors from offering lower cost alternatives,” Sorensen said. “My bill fights back against corporate greed by preventing corporations from slowing down FDA approvals, creating more affordable generic drug options, and lowering costs for Illinois families and seniors.”

The legislation allows the FDA to reject a petition if they determine the purpose of the claim is stop or delay the entry of a new drug to the market.

Currently, the agency has to investigate every claim.

Third parties, including interested parties, are allowed to file petitions asking the FDA to take various actions, such as to consider certain issues pertaining to an application for market approval for a drug.

While citizen petitions are intended to provide a voice to patients and consumer groups, the process is often co-opted by drug manufacturers to keep prices high, Sorensen said.