May 12, 2023
Shaw Local
Rock Falls crash victim, 17, upgraded to good condition

By Kathleen A. Schultz
ROCKFORD – A 17-year-old Rock Falls boy injured in a collision May 3 is in good condition and soon will be discharged, a spokeswoman at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center said Friday.

The boy, who isn’t being named because of his age, suffered life-threatening injuries after he failed to stop and slammed his pickup truck into the rear of an eastbound semitrailer, Rock Falls police said in a news release.

The semi was making a left turn from Route 30 onto Industrial Park Road shortly after 1 p.m., according to the release.

Its driver, Michael l. Wicklein of Byron, was not injured.

No citations were issued as of Friday, court records show.

