IDOT: Sterling Route 40 project, Grand Detour bridge project to begin

A road project in Sterling and a bridge construction near Grand Detour would commence on Monday, weather permitting, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced in separate news releases.

In Sterling, work begins on state Route 40, which is a stretch of Locust Street that lies between 14th to 25th streets.

The $6.5 million project will expand Route 40 to include a center turning lane between Miller Road and Lynn Boulevard.

Other improvements include ADA sidewalk upgrades, a reconstruction of the LeFevre Road, Miller Road, 23rd Street and Lynn Boulevard intersections, and road milling and resurfacing.

Construction will take place in stages, with one lane open to southbound traffic between LeFevre Road and Lynn Boulevard.

A marked detour will direct northbound traffic to utilize LeFevre Road and Lynn Boulevard. Two-way traffic will be restored following the completion of the new center and northbound lanes. The entire project is expected to be completed by Oct. 15.

The Ogle County project includes construction on a bridge carrying state Route 2 over a drainage ditch, approximately two miles north of Grand Detour.

Work includes expansion joint replacement and installing a concrete overlay. Traffic will be reduced to one lane with a barrier wall and controlled by traffic signals in the work zone. The project is expected to be completed by July 20.