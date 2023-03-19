Dixon High School announces 11 Illinois State Scholars

DIXON – Dixon High School had 11 students named Illinois State Scholars.

The announcement was made as part of the February board of education meeting.

The students named were Natalie Davison, Sara Hintz, Jack Johnson, Emma Jones, Abagail Knipple, Kaitlyn Knipple, Leah Kuehl, Hanna Lengquist, Mekhi McGlown, Quentin Seggebruch and Veronica Wade.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission is the state agency that commends honorees. The commission is committed to helping make college accessible and affordable for Illinois families. Scholars are chosen based on a combination of exemplary ACT or SAT test scores and sixth semester class rank.