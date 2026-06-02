3 men arrested in raid on suspected motorcycle clubhouse in Kankakee

This building in the 800 block of South Washington Avenue in Kankakee allegedly belongs to members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, according to the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested three men on Friday, May 8 and confiscated guns, marijuana, and cash following a raid of a suspect motorcycle house on the south side of Kankakee.

According to documents obtained by Shaw Local, the house is located in the 800 block of South Washington Avenue. Shaw Local was made aware of the arrests this week.

While the three men were arrested according to the report, there are no Kankakee County court records showing that the men were charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office. It is alleged the building belongs to members of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, according to the documents.

KAMEG Director Clayt Wolfe told Shaw Local no information could be released since the investigation was ongoing.

KAMEG was assisted by the Tri-County Stolen Auto Task Force, the Kankakee Police Department, and the Illinois State Police SWAT team.