Aurora man charged with child sex abuse materials claims ‘superhero job,’ prosecutors say

An Aurora man charged with possessing child sex abuse materials allegedly told police in Plainfield he found those materials “through his superhero job.”

On Monday, Will County prosecutors filed a petition to deny the pretrial release of Chance Keller, 22, who is charged with reproduction of child sex abuse material and possession of those materials.

The charges followed a Plainfield Police Department investigation.

Detectives had met with a family member of Keller, who claimed Keller is “into satanic stuff” and believes he is a “real superhero named, ‘The Dove,’” according to the petition from prosecutors.

The investigation first began when officers responded to a report of a suspicious gold pipe in a Plainfield business foyer that was found with the inscription, “Revelation,” prosecutors said.

The pipe had a gold USB thumb drive inside of it, prosecutors said.

A second suspicious gold pipe was found at a Plainfield church, prosecutors said. The pipe also contained a gold USB thumb drive, as well as the inscription, “Yaweh’s fear losing my soul to Lucifer,” prosecutors said.

A forensic review of the thumb drives showed they were identical, prosecutors said. The drives contained a resume for Keller, child sex abuse materials and files with names such as Yahweh, religion, 666 and 777, prosecutors said.

During a police interview with Keller, he allegedly pulled out a gold thumb drive, offered it to the detective and said it was an “updated version of what he was leaving around town,” prosecutors said.

“When asked how he came upon the (child sex abuse materials), he said it was through his superhero job and he spreads it throughout the community to spread awareness and end (child sex abuse materials),” prosecutors said.

Keller allegedly told the detective he was looking forward to going to jail because he “can preach God’s word in jail related to CSAM,” prosecutors said.