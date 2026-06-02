Plainfield, Bolingbrook and Romeoville teens among those arrested in large gathering in downtown Naperville

Naperville police arrested nine people and issued almost three dozen citations following a large gathering in downtown Naperville on Monday, June 1, 2026. (Daily Journal/John Dykstra)

Teens from Plainfield, Bolingrook and Romeoville, along with two adults from Romeoville, were among those arrested during a large gathering in downtown Naperville that turned unruly, according to Naperville police.

At approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, large groups consisting of mostly juveniles began to gather in the downtown business district, mainly along the Washington Street corridor between Chicago and Van Buren avenues, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

“The Naperville Police Department deployed several teams of officers throughout the downtown to deter criminal activity and to ensure the safety of all who chose to visit,” the release said.

“As the night progressed, several juveniles and young adults chose to commit violations of state law and local ordinances. These unlawful acts were met with zero tolerance by the teams of officers and were quickly addressed with arrests and/or citations,” the release said.

Officers arrested nine people and issued almost three dozen citations.

• A 17-year-old male from Plainfield was arrested for battery and issued a citation for crossing a roadway outside of a crosswalk.

• A 17-year-old male from Bolingbrook was arrested for battery, assault, illegal possession of marijuana and illegal possession of tobacco by a minor.

• A 17-year-old male from Romeoville was arrested for disobeying a police officer, interfering with a police officer and issued a citation for crossing a roadway outside of a crosswalk.

• A 17-year-old male from Aurora was arrested for obstructing identification and criminal trespass to state supported land.

• A 15-year-old male from Bloomington was arrested for obstructing identification and issued a citation for crossing a roadway outside of a crosswalk.

Four men were also arrested in connection with the event.

• Marshun J. Smith, 18, of Romeoville, was arrested for attempted aggravated assault of a police officer and issued a citation for crossing a roadway outside of a crosswalk.

• Tyler L. Sims, 18, of Romeoville, was arrested for battery, obstructing a police officer and issued a citation for crossing a roadway outside of a crosswalk.

• Amaree J. Bivens, 23, of Naperville, was arrested for four outstanding warrants along with obstructing a police officer and was issued a citation for crossing a roadway outside of a crosswalk.

• Sudais Oyekanmi, 18, of Aurora, was arrested for obstructing identification and issued a citation for crossing a roadway outside of a crosswalk.

“We’ve been very clear on our stance. We want people to come to our city, patronize our businesses, and enjoy all the amenities Naperville has to offer. But if you break the law, there will be no warnings; there will be no second chances. We’ve tried that approach, and it was met with a lot of disrespect and lawlessness,” said Police Chief Jason Arres.