Coloma Township OKs $250,000 purchase of former US Bank building

ROCK FALLS – Coloma Township approved the purchase of the former US Bank building at 301 First Ave. as part of its plans to expand community services by providing a common space.
It’s a vision of township services that includes adding a lending library, a community garden, a thift store and an arts and crafts workroom at the site.
The $250,000 purchase was approved at a township meeting on Feb. 28. The township said the property was offered at a price was more than fair, at less than its market value.
The township board wrote a letter to residents explaining its intentions, saying “we have realized that in order to build a community we need a common space to seek comfort and we want to create that.”
It also hopes these additional services will allow it to serve a greater range of people than it does presently.
The board said the building’s roof will require about $10,000 of improvements and its wiring needs to brought up to code, which could cost between $25,000 and $50,000.
We have realized that in order to build a community we need a common space to seek comfort and we want to create that.”— Coloma Township board in letter to residents
However, the site is already compliant with respect to accessible to persons with disabilities, which the board cited as important as half its existing clients are senior citizens.
The township plans to borrow the money needed to complete the upgrades with a loan term not to exceed five years.
The hope is that after the site is renovated, it could serve many purposes. It could be rented out so groups could host movie nights, story nights, trivia events, picnics, parties and potlucks, as well as, classes and seminars.
The township also envisions establishing a small thrift store that could offer resale of donated clothes, feminine products, baby items, and cleaning products.