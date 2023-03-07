March 07, 2023
Shaw Local
University of Illinois and other schools’ dean’s list and grads from Sauk Valley

By Shaw Local News Network

Sauk Valley Academic Honors

Here is a list of college academic honors for students from the Sauk Valley.

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Dean’s list

Ashton. Brett Buhrow

Dixon. Cadyn Grafton, Grace Mitchell, Emma Rapp, Kaitlyn Ortgiesen, Julia Heller

Franklin Grove. Anna Logan

Sublette. Margaret Vaessen

Morrison. Lindsey Houldson

Prophetstown. Sydney Minssen

Rock Falls. Benjamin Folgers, Anna Wei, Taylor Brown

Sterling. Hunter Carrell, Grace Gould, Claudia Garcia Ibarra, Lizbeth Valdivia, Brooke Wilson

Lanark. Andrew Stengel

Mount Carroll. Haley Bickelhaupt, Olivia Charles

Savanna. Chance Williams

Byron. Estelle Jones

Davis Junction. Freedom Challis, Mackenzie Luchsinger

German Valley. Brittni Hollis

Oregon. Claudia Reckamp

Rochelle. Devansh Patel, Tara Leininger

Stillman Valley. Payton Voltz

December Graduates, by hometown, name, college, degree, major and honors, if applicable.

Dixon. Joseph Hammitt, Fine and Applied Arts Bachelor of Science in Architectural Studies, Architectural Studies

Dixon. Kaitlyn Nicole Ortgiesen, Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, Molecular and Cellular Biology, Academic Distinction

Rock Falls. Michael E. Jordan, Graduate College, Master of Science in Accountancy, Accountancy

Rock Falls. Hannah Elaine Rockwell, Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering, Chemical Engineering

Sterling. Priscila Ivvany Espinoza Castillo, Applied Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Speech and Hearing Science, Speech and Hearing Science, Highest Honors

Sterling. Molly Katherine Sedig, Graduate College, Master of Science in Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences, Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences

Savanna. Jaycie Nicole Vankampen, Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Consumer Economics, Agricultural and Consumer Economics

Dixon. Julia Catherine Heller, Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences, Animal Sciences

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Midyear graduates

Lanark. Gabrielle Snyder, Bachelor of Business Administration, Management

Trinity Christian College

Dean’s list

Morrison. Anika Wicker

Augustana College

Nature photography exhibit

Walnut. Madison Morrow, “Miracles with Paws.”

Illinois Wesleyan

Fall Dean’s list

Amboy. Mallory Powers

Oregon. Jadyn Bothe

Polo. Cole Faivre

Sterling. Nick Simester

Rochelle. Baxter Konstans

University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse

Fall dean’s list

Rock Falls. Alec Akerman

Blackburn College

Fall Dean’s List

Rock Falls. Jacinta Vazquez

Central College

Drake Relays internship

Morrison. Megan Muur

Elmhurst University

Fall dean’s list

Rock Falls. Javier, De La Torre

Dixon, Eaden, Hvarre; Evelynn, Hvarre; Grace, Wadsworth

Millikin University

Fall dean’s list

Sterling. Gretchen Gould

Fulton. Joey Huizenga

Paw Paw. Sammi M. Katschke

Coastal Carolina University

Dean’s list

Lanark. Steffanie Lantow

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Graduates

Byron. Jacob Mrozek, College of Engineering, Master of Engineering, Engineering.

Central College

Service learning through Forward with Faith Inc.

Milledgeville. Tessa Brubaker

Iowa State University

Top 2% class ranking

Dixon. Nicholas Engle, senior, Ivy College of Business; Madaline Jacobs, senior, College of Human Sciences

University of Minnesota Twin Cities

Dean’s List

Baileyville. Julia Wells, Junior, College of Biological Sciences

Walnut. Braydon Higgins, Freshman, College of Biological Sciences

