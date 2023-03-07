University of Illinois and other schools’ dean’s list and grads from Sauk Valley

Here is a list of college academic honors for students from the Sauk Valley.
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Dean’s list
Ashton. Brett Buhrow
Dixon. Cadyn Grafton, Grace Mitchell, Emma Rapp, Kaitlyn Ortgiesen, Julia Heller
Franklin Grove. Anna Logan
Sublette. Margaret Vaessen
Morrison. Lindsey Houldson
Prophetstown. Sydney Minssen
Rock Falls. Benjamin Folgers, Anna Wei, Taylor Brown
Sterling. Hunter Carrell, Grace Gould, Claudia Garcia Ibarra, Lizbeth Valdivia, Brooke Wilson
Lanark. Andrew Stengel
Mount Carroll. Haley Bickelhaupt, Olivia Charles
Savanna. Chance Williams
Byron. Estelle Jones
Davis Junction. Freedom Challis, Mackenzie Luchsinger
German Valley. Brittni Hollis
Oregon. Claudia Reckamp
Rochelle. Devansh Patel, Tara Leininger
Stillman Valley. Payton Voltz
December Graduates, by hometown, name, college, degree, major and honors, if applicable.
Dixon. Joseph Hammitt, Fine and Applied Arts Bachelor of Science in Architectural Studies, Architectural Studies
Dixon. Kaitlyn Nicole Ortgiesen, Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts and Sciences, Molecular and Cellular Biology, Academic Distinction
Rock Falls. Michael E. Jordan, Graduate College, Master of Science in Accountancy, Accountancy
Rock Falls. Hannah Elaine Rockwell, Liberal Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering, Chemical Engineering
Sterling. Priscila Ivvany Espinoza Castillo, Applied Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Speech and Hearing Science, Speech and Hearing Science, Highest Honors
Sterling. Molly Katherine Sedig, Graduate College, Master of Science in Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences, Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences
Savanna. Jaycie Nicole Vankampen, Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Consumer Economics, Agricultural and Consumer Economics
Dixon. Julia Catherine Heller, Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences, Animal Sciences
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Midyear graduates
Lanark. Gabrielle Snyder, Bachelor of Business Administration, Management
Trinity Christian College
Dean’s list
Morrison. Anika Wicker
Augustana College
Nature photography exhibit
Walnut. Madison Morrow, “Miracles with Paws.”
Illinois Wesleyan
Fall Dean’s list
Amboy. Mallory Powers
Oregon. Jadyn Bothe
Polo. Cole Faivre
Sterling. Nick Simester
Rochelle. Baxter Konstans
University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse
Fall dean’s list
Rock Falls. Alec Akerman
Blackburn College
Fall Dean’s List
Rock Falls. Jacinta Vazquez
Central College
Drake Relays internship
Morrison. Megan Muur
Elmhurst University
Fall dean’s list
Rock Falls. Javier, De La Torre
Dixon, Eaden, Hvarre; Evelynn, Hvarre; Grace, Wadsworth
Millikin University
Fall dean’s list
Sterling. Gretchen Gould
Fulton. Joey Huizenga
Paw Paw. Sammi M. Katschke
Coastal Carolina University
Dean’s list
Lanark. Steffanie Lantow
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Graduates
Byron. Jacob Mrozek, College of Engineering, Master of Engineering, Engineering.
Central College
Service learning through Forward with Faith Inc.
Milledgeville. Tessa Brubaker
Iowa State University
Top 2% class ranking
Dixon. Nicholas Engle, senior, Ivy College of Business; Madaline Jacobs, senior, College of Human Sciences
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
Dean’s List
Baileyville. Julia Wells, Junior, College of Biological Sciences
Walnut. Braydon Higgins, Freshman, College of Biological Sciences