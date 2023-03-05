Sauk Valley schools having a harder time finding teachers

Fourth- and fifth-graders from the Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico school district sit outside of the Reagan birthplace for a celebration in a file photo from last fall. The superintendent at P-L-T District 3 says demand for qualified teachers is so high that her district is in competition with a dwindling pool of candidates against districts in the Quad Cities and beyond. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)