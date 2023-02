ROCK FALLS – Rock Falls High School held the ninth annual Percussion Palooza Sunday uniting drumming enthusiasts for performance and instruction in the art of the the rhythm.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 Rock Falls High School students Alliah Haines and Braeden Thome literally try their hands at drumming Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. Instructor Adrian Velasquez offered instruction on the technique at the school’s Percussion Palooza. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)