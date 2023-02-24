February 24, 2023
First Avenue Jewelry closing in downtown Sterling after 27 years

Owner Benita Leal says she’s been very fortunate

By Rachel Rodgers
Longtime jewelry store First Avenue Jewelry is closing up shop in downtown Sterling.

STERLING – Downtown Sterling will be losing a longtime fixture as First Avenue Jewelry is closing.

Owner Benita Leal said after almost 27 years in business, it’s time to retire.

“It really has been wonderful, and I’ve had the best customers,” Leal said. “I appreciate all the support from the community, and I’ve been very fortunate, but it’s time.”

The store at 323 First Ave. transitioned from six days a week to five and also had to close temporarily during the COVID-19 mitigations. Leal wasn’t ready to retire then but said she would know when the time was right.

Leal said there aren’t many local jewelry stores left in the area, especially those that offer service and repair on everything, from necklaces to watches.

She plans to close after selling the remaining inventory.

“I want to thank everyone for their patronage, and I’m happy to be helpful,” she said.

Find the shop at 323 First Ave. in Sterling or call 815-626-8811 for information.

