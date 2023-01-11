Halo Branded Solutions of Sterling reaches $1 billion sales benchmark

STERLING – Halo Branded Solutions reached the milestone of generating $1 billion in annual sales for 2022.

The global labeling company, with headquarters in Sterling, focuses on branded merchandise, corporate apparel programs, and recognition and incentive solutions.

The announcement on the billion-dollar benchmark was made at the company’s annual Sales Achievement Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas.

“This milestone is the result of a singular focus by every member of our team – creating breakthrough results for our clients with innovation, integrity, and collaboration,” Halo CEO Marc Simon said in a news release Tuesday. “Our account executives continue to grow through a combination of creativity, determination, and using Halo tools to deepen client relationships. This passion has fueled our growth and we are thrilled to celebrate the success that, collectively, our team continues to create.”

With more than 2,000 employees in 42 offices globally, the company offers creative services, technology solutions, logistics and global sourcing.

Halo operates a fulfillment center in the Meadowlands Business Park in Sterling spanning 366,000 square feet.

“Our goal is to be the best. Being the biggest just happened as a result,” said Jim Stutz, Halo executive vice president of sales, marketing, and business development. “Our culture of ingenuity, accountability, and inclusion has provided a foundation for delivering superior results. We are humbled by what we have accomplished. We realize to build on the positive momentum we have created there is more we can and will do to enhance the Halo relationship with our key stakeholders.”

Halo clients include more than 100 of the Fortune 500 as well as thousands of mid and small-size organizations seeking to make an impact with their brands and enhance their employee experience.

