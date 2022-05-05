HALO Branded Solutions acquires California distributor

STERLING — HALO Branded Solutions has acquired BrandVia, a promotional marketing distribution agency in San Jose, California.

HALO, a leader in branded merchandise, corporate apparel, uniform programs, and recognition and incentive solutions, is based in Sterling and operates a fulfillment center in the Meadowlands Business Park spanning 366,000 square feet.

BrandVia is the company’s latest acquisition, which will expand its list of major clients in the technology sector, HALO CEO Marc Simon said.

“BrandVia plays a key role in building the brands of an elite list of major technology clients, including Salesforce, Adobe, LinkedIn, PayPal, and Nvidia,” Simon said. “They have built a strong reputation based on a keen focus on innovative promotional solutions, client-centric service offerings, and a skilled sales and support team.”

The acquisition will allow for a more extensive brand connection with clients, BrandVia CEO Jim Childers said.

“HALO’s resources and capabilities will have an immediate and positive impact on our ability create a more powerful brand experience for our clients,” Childers said. “HALO’s expertise in global sourcing and distribution align well with the growing global footprint of our key clients.”

BrandVia will maintain its San Jose staff and help expand HALO’s “positive momentum in the innovative and fast-paced global technology market,” according to a company news release.

“The BrandVia team has built an impressive business based on understanding the needs of the top global brands in the rapidly growing tech sector,” said Jim Stutz, HALO executive vice president of sales and business development. “Our synergies will add value to clients and accelerate growth.”

HALO has more than 1,800 employees in 42 global offices, and the company has more than 100 clients in the Fortune 500 as well as thousands of other businesses and organizations.