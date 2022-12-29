McCombie: Judge’s Safe-T Act ruling was correct

SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Tony McCombie, the incoming leader of statehouse Republicans, expressed her gratitute for the ruling late Wednesday night by a Kankakee County Circuit Court judge that cashless bail provisions in the Safe-T Act are unconstitutional.

[ Kankakee County judge rules cashless bail provision of SAFE-T Act unconstitutional ]

“Today’s ruling by Circuit Judge Thomas Cunnington was the correct one,” said McCombie, a Savanna Republican, in a news release dated Wednesday and received by Shaw Local News Network early on Thursday.

McCombie said Republicans have “loudly and consistently” expressed their concerns about the SAFE-T Act, which was signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Jan. 22, 2021, with added amendments on Dec. 6 of this year.

During the mid-term elections, it was a top issue for many Republicans running for state legislative seats.

The main criticism from the minority is that rapid release of accused persons puts law enforcement officers and victims of crime at an elevated risk.

“I am grateful the courts have ruled on the side of common-sense and am hopeful that any appeal will be upheld to protect Illinois families and the most vulnerable throughout the state,” McCombie added.

Don Tracy, chairman of the state Republican Party, also issued a statement.

“For now, it should serve as a message to Governor Pritzker and Democrat legislators that they can’t subvert our constitutional process by ramming their unpopular and dangerous soft-on-crime policies through the legislature in the dark of night.”