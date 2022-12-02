Outwork Elite conducts basketball camp for Special Olympic athletes

STERLING — Outwork Elite conducted an All-Star Camp for Special Olympics Illinois on Nov. 19 at Newman Central Catholic High School.

Outwork Elite provides AAU and other travel basketball opportunities for teenage boys and girls.

This was its third camp dedicated to Special Olympians and the second held in the Sauk Valley, said organizer and coach Josh Binder. Special Olympians participate for free.

“It was a great time and I thought it was a powerful message of coming together as a community to provide something positive,” said Binder.

Binder said three individuals with Sterling High School connections served as coaches. Players from Rock Falls and Princeton volunteered, too.